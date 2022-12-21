Former Top Quarterback Recruit Emory Jones Announces Transfer Destination

GAINESVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 27: Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) during the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Florida Gators on November 27, 2021 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Emory Jones is officially heading to the American Athletic Conference.

Jones will be at Cincinnati starting next season, based on a tweet from the school's official Twitter account for football.

This comes after Jones spent the 2022 season with Arizona State. He finished the season with 1,533 yards through the air, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Before he was at Arizona State, he spent four seasons at Florida. He played the most in 2021 when he appeared in 12 games and completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,563 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Jones was also a four-star quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

He'll now be with a Bearcats program that is only one season removed from a berth in the College Football Playoff.

We'll see if he can get them back into that conversation in 2023.