Former Top WR Recruit Reportedly Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is defended by Christopher Smith #29 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns received some bad news about one of the top transfers the team landed this offseason.

According to multiple reports, police arrested Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall on Thursday night on Class B misdemeanor charges. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office announced Hall was booked at 9:06 p.m.

Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750. TSCO listed his bond as $0. Further details are not known at this point.

The former four-star wide receiver put on a show during Alabama's spring game a few years ago, but never lived up to the hype with the Crimson Tide.

Hall only racked up four receptions for 72 yards during his freshman season. However, 52 of those came in Alabama's National Championship loss to Georgia.

He eventually decided to transfer to Texas where he can have a fresh start.