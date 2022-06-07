Former Tour de France Champion Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

JUL 1990: GREG LEMOND, USA, CELEBRATES ON THE PODIUM WEARING THE YELLOW JERSEY, AFTER WINNING THE 1990 TOUR DE FRANCE IN PARIS. THE VICTORY WAS LEMOND''S THIRD IN THE TOUR DE FRANCE. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/ALLSPORT Tony Duffy/Getty Images

Late last week, a three-time winner of the Tour de France revealed that he has cancer. Greg LeMond revealed that he's suffering from a treatable form of cancer.

"The purpose of this statement is to let you know I have been diagnosed with Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia," LeMond, 60, wrote on his website. "Fortunately, it is a type of cancer that is treatable, and it is a type of leukemia that is not life-threatening or debilitating."

LeMond said he had been experiencing fatigue over the past few weeks. He said he will begin treatment this week.

No one ever wants to hear the word cancer but, admittedly, there is great relief, now, to know why I was feeling poorly. My doctors and I have decided on a treatment which will begin this week. I should be feeling better in a few weeks and for the near future, my daily schedule will be altered only a little and I have been told that in a few months, I should be in remission. The long-term prognosis is very favorable. I am fortunate to have a great team of doctors and the full support of my family, friends and colleagues at LeMond Bicycles.

LeMond won his first Tour de France title in 1986 before posting back-to-back wins in 1989 and 1990.

We wish Greg the best as he undergoes treatment.