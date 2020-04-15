Former ‘Two-A-Days’ Coach Rush Propst Lands New Job

One of the most infamous coaches at the high school level landed a new job earlier this week, according to a report from AL.com.

Former Hoover High football coach Rush Propst is officially headed back to the sideline. According to the report, the Valdosta City School Board approved Propst to be the new head coach by a 5-4 vote.

The longtime high school head coach released a statement to AL.com about the new gig. “It’s the Alabama, the Notre Dame, the Ohio State of high School football,” he said.

Propst said he interviewed for the job over a decade ago after he found immense success at Hoover. Although the school went a different direction years ago, he finally landed what he considers to be the top high school job.

“It’s an honor to be honest. A lot of people don’t know this, but I interviewed for this job in January of 2006. We had won four (state titles) in a row in Hoover. It was tough thinking about leaving at the time, but the opportunity was mouthwatering because of the tradition at Valdosta. I think every high school coach has always had their eyes on Valdosta High in some form or fashion.”

In 30 years as a head coach, Propst owns a 295-96 record.

He won five state titles at Hoover before taking over at Colquitt County where he won two more titles.

Now he’s headed to the winningest program in high school football history. Valdosta has won 24 state titles and six national titles.