Former U.S. Senator's Comment On Aaron Rodgers Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

One former U.S. Senator didn't mince words about Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.

Claire McCaskill, who's a former senator from Missouri, went after Rodgers for his haircut and his team for their struggles this season.

"I’ve decided that anyone that purposefully gets a haircut like that has bad judgment. And he and the Packers are really struggling. Time to drop my fantasy QB in my family league, namely the micro-dosing Aaron Rodgers," McCaskill tweeted.

Rodgers isn't even safe in McCaskill's fantasy league. Hopefully, she has a good backup for him because her season could go down in a hurry if she doesn't.

The Packers fell to the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon as they continue to look more and more vulnerable. They were held to only 10 points, plus Rodgers only had 246 yards through the air and one touchdown.

Green Bay will have a lot of questions to answer before next Sunday's contest against Washington.