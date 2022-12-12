Former UCF Football Player Tragically Dies At 25

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: A UCF Knights helmet sits on the field after the UCF Knights defeated the Baylor Bears 52-42 in the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The University of Central Florida and the wider college football world were shocked today to learn of the passing of former Knights tight end Jake Hescock. He was 25 years old.

According to FOX 35 in Orlando, Hescock went into cardiac arrest while out jogging in Boston last week. Unfortunately, the the medical incident caused him to suffer a severe brain injury and he had to go on life support before passing away.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn took to Twitter yesterday to offer his condolences to Hescock's family. He praised Hescock as someone who "embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight."

"We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach. He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family," Malzahn wrote.

Jake Hescock was a three-star prospect coming out of Connecticut in 2016. 247Sports rated him as the No. 34 tight end in the country and the No. 4 prospect from Connecticut that year.

Initially committed to Wisconsin, Hescock later went to UCF, where as a senior he appeared 12 games and recorded one tackle during the 2021 college football season.

Our hearts go out to Hescock's family and loved ones.