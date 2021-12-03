Former UCF Star QB Dillon Gabriel Reportedly Visiting SEC Program

After three seasons with the UCF Knights, star quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to make the next step in his collegiate career.

Just a week after the decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, Gabriel already has a big-time visit lined up. According to reports from 247 Sports, the former UCF signal caller will travel to Oxford to take a look at Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss program this weekend.

#UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel is set to take an official visit to #OleMiss this weekend, a source tells @247Sports. Is he Matt Corral's successor for Lane Kiffin and #HottyToddy? Gabriel is rated the No. 2 quarterback in the @247SportsPortal. https://t.co/7WyaJ9qsxC pic.twitter.com/zMZyUTfzQl — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) December 3, 2021

Ever since he entered his name into the transfer portal, the Rebels have been heavy favorites to land Dillon Gabriel. The star QB’s time in Orlando overlapped with former UCF assistant Jeff Lebby, who’s now the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

After stellar freshman and sophomore seasons with the Knights, Gabriel suffered a season-ending collar bone break during the third game of his junior year. Sitting out for most of the season, the talented young QB ultimately opted to move on from the program where he began his collegiate career.

Through just over two seasons with the Knights, Gabriel solidified himself as one of the most electrifying players in college football — logging 8,021 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s currently the No. 2 ranked quarterback according to 247 Sports’ transfer portal rankings.

With current Ole Miss signal caller Matt Corral on his way to the NFL draft after this season, the Rebels are on the lookout for their next great QB. Kiffin is clearly all in on landing 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning, but Gabriel could be an excellent option to bridge the gap in 2022.