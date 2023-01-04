Former UFC Fighter Reportedly Arrested For Murdering Girlfriend

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - OCTOBER 26: A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

A former UFC Fighter is in some big trouble.

Phil Baroni has reportedly been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Baroni reportedly called the police to the home he lived in with his girlfriend and claimed the two got into a fight. He claimed that they got into a fight when he found out she cheated on him and then he threw her into the shower where she hit her head.

Here's more from MMA Mania:

The report from the Policia Estatal Turistica said local authorities found the victim naked on a bed with no vital signs, and that she had “multiple marks of beatings,” including bruises on her face and body. Photos taken by the police also appear to show bruising on one of Baroni’s fists.

Baroni is currently being charged with homicide and is being held in jail.

He's a long-time MMA/UFC fighter, though he went 3-7 in UFC fights. For his career, he's 16-19 as a fighter.

Stay tuned for more details on this troubling case.