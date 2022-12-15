Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 12: Paige VanZant holds an open workout for fans and media at the Scottrade Center on January 12, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Former UFC star Paige VanZant has developed quite the following on social media.

Earlier this week, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a pool-side photo.

"I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good," she wrote as the caption.

Take a look at the post here:

VanZant, a former MMA star turned Bare Knuckles Boxer, is now a well-known social media personality. The 28-year-old retired athlete currently has more than three million followers on Instagram and more than 500,000 on Twitter.

