Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star Paige VanZant has developed quite the following on social media.
Earlier this week, the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to Instagram to share a pool-side photo.
"I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good," she wrote as the caption.
Take a look at the post here:
VanZant, a former MMA star turned Bare Knuckles Boxer, is now a well-known social media personality. The 28-year-old retired athlete currently has more than three million followers on Instagram and more than 500,000 on Twitter.
You can view all of Paige's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.