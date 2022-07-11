Former US Olympian Says She Was Attacked Over The Weekend

A former U.S. Olympic volleyball player was attacked over the weekend.

Per ABC7 Los Angeles, Kim Glass is currently recovering after she said a homeless man attacked and beat her in downtown Los Angeles.

She said that as she was leaving lunch with a friend on Saturday, a man came up out of nowhere and threw a metal object at her. It hit her face and her eye looked badly damaged.

Glass ended up posting a video on social media after the attack occurred and in it, you can see that one of her eyes is basically slammed shut.

Thankfully, Glass is okay and it doesn't look like she suffered any other injuries.

The attacker was held down by other people at the scene before the police came and arrested him.

Glass won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.