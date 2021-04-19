A former USC Trojans football player has tragically passed away at the age of 24.

Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Chris Brown, a 6-foot-5 offensive guard out of Los Angeles, passed away this weekend.

USC head coach Clay Helton shared the tragic news on Twitter.

“Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts,” USC’s head coach tweeted.

Brown, a four-star recruit coming out of high school, was ranked the No. 13 offensive guard in the country by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

The former USC Trojans offensive lineman was a part of some very good teams during his time with the program. He helped the Trojans win a Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 championship during his time in Los Angeles. Brown had some nice personal accolades as well, earning All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2017, when he was the team’s offensive lineman of the year.

Our thoughts are with Brown’s friends and family members during this difficult time.