Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry.

Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program.

Riley now coaches the USC Trojans, who are 5-0 to start the 2022 season.

Former USC quarterback Matt Leinart took to Twitter with a message for all Oklahoma fans blaming their struggles on Riley.

"Oklahoma fans so mad with so many excuses and all points back to Lincoln. My god get over it and move on," he wrote.

Oklahoma has now lost three games in a row since starting the season at 3-0. The now Brent Venables-led squad will look to bounce back with a matchup against Kansas next weekend.

Riley and the No. 6 Trojans are facing off against Washington State this evening.