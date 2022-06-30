Former USC Star Matt Leinart Reacts To Shocking News

DETROIT, MI - FEBRUARY 1: Matt Leinart #11 of USC answers questions during a press conference at the General Motors Renaissance Center on February 1, 2006 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A rumor has been circulating that USC and UCLA are on the verge of leaving the Pac-12 Conference. Naturally, some former players from both schools are going to have thoughts on that.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, USC legend Matt Leinart gave his reaction to the report. Leinart said that this report might make this offseason the wildest in college football history.

Between the impending move by Oklahoma and Texas to the Big 12 and the ongoing "shockwaves" that NIL is creating, Leinart believes this move is basically the cherry on top.

"May be the wildest CFB off-season we have ever seen. With OU and TX last year, NIL creating shockwaves now this move. Strap In!" Leinart wrote.

Matt Leinart was a three-year starter at USC, during which he led the Trojans to new heights while winning countless accolades. He won two national titles and led the Trojans to a third national title game in 2005.

Leinart won a Heisman Trophy and finished top six in the voting two other times. He was a two-time Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time First-Team All-American too.

Suffice it to say, Leinart will go down in history as one of the greatest players in Pac-12 history - let alone USC history.

But if things are really leaning this way for USC and UCLA, Leinart may go down as one of the last USC stars to dominate the conference too.