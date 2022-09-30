Former USWNT Star Announces She's Leaving Company Backed By Brett Favre

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, USWNT legend Abby Wambach told ESPN that she intends to fully divest herself from a concussion drug company that is backed by Brett Favre.

Wambach's decision has come at a time where Favre is connected to a Mississippi welfare fraud case.

According to a civil lawsuit, $2.1 million that was supposed to be distributed to welfare recipients went to Odyssey Health. That information left Wambach seriously disturbed.

"Minutes after learning this new information, I initiated the process to immediately and fully divest myself from any involvement -- financial and otherwise -- with Prevacus/Odyssey Health Inc., a process that I insisted be complete by end of day today," Wambach said, via ESPN.

Wambach said she was "angry" and "saddened" by what she learned about Odyssey Health.

"Since I genuinely believed this company was being transparent about a product that could spare the next generation of athletes from the severe impact of concussion injuries that I endured as a professional athlete, I am profoundly angry, disappointed, and saddened by what I learned today," she added.

Wambach's connection to Odyssey Health has already been scrubbed from the company's website.