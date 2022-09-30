Former USWNT Star Announces She's Leaving Company Backed By Brett Favre
On Thursday, USWNT legend Abby Wambach told ESPN that she intends to fully divest herself from a concussion drug company that is backed by Brett Favre.
Wambach's decision has come at a time where Favre is connected to a Mississippi welfare fraud case.
According to a civil lawsuit, $2.1 million that was supposed to be distributed to welfare recipients went to Odyssey Health. That information left Wambach seriously disturbed.
"Minutes after learning this new information, I initiated the process to immediately and fully divest myself from any involvement -- financial and otherwise -- with Prevacus/Odyssey Health Inc., a process that I insisted be complete by end of day today," Wambach said, via ESPN.
Wambach said she was "angry" and "saddened" by what she learned about Odyssey Health.
"Since I genuinely believed this company was being transparent about a product that could spare the next generation of athletes from the severe impact of concussion injuries that I endured as a professional athlete, I am profoundly angry, disappointed, and saddened by what I learned today," she added.
Wambach's connection to Odyssey Health has already been scrubbed from the company's website.