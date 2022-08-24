Former Vikings GM Reveals Player He Regrets Cutting The Most

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

With NFL teams trimming their rosters ahead of the 2022 season, former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman was asked which player he regrets cutting the most.

Instead of hiding from the question, Spielman admitted the team made a significant mistake with kicker Daniel Carlson. After drafting him in the fifth round, the Vikings cut Carlson after he missed three kicks in one game.

The team then opted to sign veteran kicker Dan Bailey. Carlson, meanwhile, has turned into one of the best kickers in the league - a fact Spielman is well aware of.

“He’s had a great career since we’ve cut him, and he’ll continue to have a great career and may go down as one of the best kickers in NFL history,” Spielman said. “That I do regret.”

