Former White House Official At Controversial LIV Golf Event

l-r; Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat during a press conference at the Centurion Club, Hertfordshire ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Picture date: Tuesday June 7, 2022. (Photo by Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images) Steven Paston - PA Images/Getty Images

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series is attempting to turn the golfing world on its head.

Over the past few years, mention of something that could challenge the PGA Tour emerged. However, it wasn't until recent months that the new golf league finally started to take shape.

Over the past two weeks, the golf world learned several major players from the PGA Tour would be leaving for the new league. The most shocking of which was Dustin Johnson, who reportedly signed for over $100 million.

Phil Mickelson joined later, allegedly signing over a $200 million contract with the new league. The league had its debut press conference earlier this week, where Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and several other players were featured.

The emcee of the event was none other than former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer was there as well.

"The Saudi backed golf series has brought in former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer in to ask questions at the first press conference which features Oosthuizen, Johnson, McDowell, Chantananuwat," sports reporter Rob Harris said.

Given the recent controversial nature of the league, it was an interesting choice to say the least.

Will the new league succeed?