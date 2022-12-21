Former Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Reportedly Chooses Transfer Destination

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates following a touchdown drive against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter of the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

After four years at Wisconsin and 2.5 seasons as the full-time starter, quarterback Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal seeking a new school for his final year of eligibility. This week, he found his new home.

According to G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic, Mertz is planning to transfer to the University of Florida. He will most likely become their new starter now that Anthony Richardson is heading to the NFL.

Mertz went 19-13 as a starter for the Badgers. He ranks in the top 10 in school history for passing yards, completion-percentage and touchdowns. Mertz also holds the Wisconsin record for single-game completion rate with 95.2-percent of his passes completed against Illinois in 2020.

More importantly, Mertz has prototypical college football playing size and arm strength. He would be rather easy to fi into Billy Napier's offense over the course of the offense.

Wisconsin are getting ready for a big transition with Luke Fickell coming on board after 8.5 seasons with Paul Chryst at the helm. For a quarterback heading into his final year of college, this is Graham Mertz's last year to make a strong push for the pros.

Florida went just 6-6 in the first year with Billy Napier at the helm, with their only truly notable win coming over eventual Pac-12 champion Utah in their season opener.

Will Mertz be able to bring the Gators back to the top of the SEC in just one season?