A former professional wrestling star passed away at the age of 39 on Sunday.

Jimmy Rave, whose real name is James Michael Guffey, died on Sunday. The wrestling world is heartbroken by the tragic news.

The former professional wrestling star was known for his role in the Ring of Honor as part of The Embassy stable. Rave was later part of a Christy Hemme-managed tag team in TNA/Impact.

Rave reportedly struggled with drug addiction, which led to one of his arms needing amputation, along with both of his legs.

Jimmy Rave — who famously feuded with AJ Styles in Ring of Honor before becoming a TNA Wrestling star — died Sunday, a rep for the former pro wrestler announced. https://t.co/pTbXyqddFI — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 13, 2021

His agent posted his obituary on Twitter:

James Michael Guffey has died at the age of 39. James was best known as Professional Wrestler, Jimmy Rave. His career, which started in 1999, continued for over 2 decades. He was a two-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. He appeared in Total Non-Stop Action Wrestling, where he teamed with Lance (Hoyt) Rock as the “Rock and Rave Infection.” In Ring of Honor, he feuded with AJ Styles and was the “Crown Jewel” of the faction, The Embassy, and last appeared in 2013 as a Member of S.C.U.M. He toured Japan with both Dragon Gate Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling where in 2008 he competed in the “Best of The Super Junior” Tournament. In 2005 he appeared on World Wrestling Entertainment’s Sunday Night Heat. Rave appeared in numerous Independent promotions including Rampage Pro Wrestling, Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, and Combat Zone Wrestling, among many others. He also served as a booker for several years in Rampage Pro Wrestling and led a faction known as “Jimmy Rave Approved.” Outside of wrestling he held the position of Director of the Bartow County, Georgia Peer Support, Wellness and Respite Center for several years. James had been struggling with drug addiction for many years. His struggles resulted in the amputation of his arm and, later, both of his legs. James is survived by his ex-wife Felicia, daughter Kailah, son James II, and parents Jim & Toni Guffey. At the time of his death, he was living in the Philadelphia, PA area with Gabby Gilbert. RIP, James Michael Guffey, 12/8/82 – 12/12/21 Memorial services will be held in Georgia. Details will be released at a later time.

Rest in peace, Jimmy.