Former WWE Star Arrested After Fatal Car Accident

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Tammy Sytch -- also known as WWE legend "Sunny" -- has been jailed for a fatal car crash she was involved in just over one month ago.

The former wrestling superstar was arrested on Friday night and taken to the Volusia County Jail in Daytona Beach, per TMZ Sports. She was booked on nine separate charges, the most serious being felony DUI manslaughter.

Her bond is set at $220,000.

According to a traffic crash report obtained by TMZ Sports in late March, Sytch was traveling down the highway at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the back of another vehicle stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 75-year-old Julian Lasseter, was taken to the hospital but ultimately died from their injuries.

Sytch has been arrested for drinking and driving on at least six other occasions. She will face some serious jail time if convicted on these DUI manslaughter charges.

The 2011 WWE Hall of Fame inductee was also arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man with a pair of scissors earlier this year in January.