Former WWE Star Has Message For Joel Embiid After Celebration Fine

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts after making a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter of the game at the Wells Fargo Center on January 28, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers defeated the Nuggets 126-119. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

During the 76ers' win over the Nets this past Wednesday, All-Star center Joel Embiid broke out the DX crotch chop. The NBA disciplined him for making an "obscene gesture" on the court.

Embiid ultimately received a $25,000 fine from the NBA.

WWE legend Triple H caught wind of Embiid's celebration this Saturday. As you'd expect, he had something to say about the DX crotch top.

After all, Triple H was one of the key members of D-Generation X.

Triple H has the following request for Embiid: "Curious, @JoelEmbiid… If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season?? #IllChipIn #SuckIt"

This tweet from Triple H immediately received thousands of likes.

Obviously, the NBA won't give Embiid a volume discount if he cuts a bigger check. It would be pretty funny though.

Embiid didn't use D-Generation X's celebration during the 76ers' win over the Nuggets this Saturday. He did, however, drop 47 points.