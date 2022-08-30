Former WWE Star Reportedly Arrested Twice Last Week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was an unfortunate seven-day stretch for former WWE star Velveteen Dream this past week.

Per TMZ Sports, 27-year-old Patrick Clark was arrested on August 20 in Orlando on charges of battery and trespassing and was reportedly booked again just six days later.

It's not clear what at this time what the wrestler was accused of, but records show that his legal team entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment.

Clark broke into the WWE in 2015, starring in the company's NXT series.

His popularity soared in 2017, taking the moniker Velveteen Dream and winning the 2019 North American Championship. However, 2020 allegations that he sent lewd photos to underage children ultimately undid his World Wrestling Entertainment career.

He was let go of by the WWE in 2021, but has since been making a push to return.