Former XFL Head Coach Pep Hamilton Lands NFL Job

Former XFL head coach Pep Hamilton has reportedly landed a new job with the NFL.

Hamilton, 45, was the head coach of the D.C. Defenders before the XFL closed its operations earlier this year. He amassed a 2-2 record during his time in the XFL, coaching a team led by former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones.

The XFL head coach previously worked at Michigan, where he served as an assistant head coach/passing game coordinator from 2017-18.

Hamilton has reportedly been hired by the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll be the team’s quarterbacks coach, per a report by Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The #Chargers are hiring Pep Hamilton as their new QBs coach, per a source. Story: https://t.co/8cJDJT5Bwn — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) April 30, 2020

Hamilton has a lot of experience in the NFL.

The former Michigan coach was an assistant with the Jets from 2003-05, the 49ers in 2006 and the Bears from 2007-09. He joined Jim Harbaugh at Stanford from 2010-12 before going back to the NFL. Hamilton served as an assistant coach for the Colts from 2013-15 and the Browns in 2016.

Hamilton now heads back to the NFL after a four-year absence. He’ll help develop former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who went No. 6 overall to Los Angeles.