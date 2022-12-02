Formula 1 Cancels Major Race For 2023 Season

F1 logo during the F1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria 2022 on July 8th, 2022 in Zeltweg, Austria. (Photo by Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The 2023 Formula One Championship season is currently slated to feature 24 races in more than 20 countries. But a sudden cancellation could lead to a major shakeup in the schedule.

On Friday, Formula One officially cancelled the Chinese Grand Prix. It is the fourth year in a row that the race is being cancelled over what is described as "COVID-19 difficulties."

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," the organization said in a statement. "Formula 1 is assessing alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar and will provide an update on this in due course."

The Chinese Grand Prix was initially scheduled to be the fourth race on the Formula One calendar and would have been contested in mid-April. It's unclear at the moment if or how the race will be replaced.

The Chinese Grand Prix was first introduced in 2004 and has been contested at the Shanghai International Circuit since the track first opened that year.

Lewis Hamilton has dominated the race - like so many others - with six wins, including four in the last six. No other driver has more than two wins in Shanghai.

Will Formula One find a different race to replace the Chinese Grand Prix, or will the calendar move from 24 races to 23 next year?