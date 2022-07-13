Formula 1 Commentator Suspended For Controversial Comment About Driver

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 18: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda leads Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 18, 2021 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

It's one thing to criticize a Formula One driver for their performance on the track. But it's another to insult them for other reasons - as one F1 commentator just learned the hard way.

According to TMZ Sports, Lionel Froissart of RTBF Sport has been suspended for an unsavory remark he made (and then doubled-down on) about Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll. Froissart called Stroll the French word for "the autistic" during Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.

"Lance Stroll, l'autiste," Froissart said during the RTBF broadcast. When his broadcast partner tried to get him to walk back what he said, Froissart apparently replied, "Honestly, this is the truth."

RTBF Sport has condemned Froissart for using that language and pledged that an investigation will take place. They made it clear that they will not work with Froissart until further notice.

Via GPFans.com:

"RTBF strongly condemns the words used on Sunday, July 10, on air by its consultant Lionel Froissart during the Austrian Grand Prix," officials said in a statement. "Associating autism with a driver’s way of communicating was misplaced and completely inconsistent with RTBF values. An internal investigation will be conducted, to hear all the involved persons. The goal is to understand in detail what could have led to this incident."

Lance Stroll is a six-year Formula One veteran and one of only two drivers who has finished every single race this season.

Unfortunately, we're midway through the season and Stroll has yet to finish better than 10th in any race. He has just three points - tied for 18th out of 21 eligible drivers.

Whatever your opinion of Stroll as a driver is, it's not necessary to label him "autistic" - especially not on a live broadcast.