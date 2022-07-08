Formula 1 Driver Has Frightening Admission Regarding Last Sunday's Crash

NORTHAMPTON - Guanyu Zhou (24) driving the Alfa Romeo C40 crashes during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone on July 3, 2022 in Northampton, England. REMKO DE WAAL (Photo by ANP via Getty Images) ANP/Getty Images

Formula One driver Zhou Guanyu was mere inches from serious injury or worse in a massive crash that took place early in the British Grand Prix this past week.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Guanyu revealed just how concerned he was even after avoiding injury in the crash itself. He said that he heard something leaking and thought that a fire could start.

Guanyu said that he realized if a fire started he would have a hard time getting out of his car. So he immediately switched off his engine to avoid an added disaster.

“I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down, and the next thing I felt was some leaking. I was not sure if it was from my body or from the car,” Guanyu said, via NBC Sports. “I knew if a fire started it would be difficult to get out, so I switched my engine off and then everything was fine.”

Zhou Guanyu is in his first season as a Formula One racer and is the first Chinese driver to compete on the circuit. His rookie season has been a rough one to say the least with four retirements and only three top 10 finishes in 10 races so far.

But the averted disaster from the British Grand Prix apparently wasn't enough to keep him off the track. Guanyu is set to race in this week's Austrian Grand Prix, where he has already qualified for 18th on the starting grid.

Last year Guanyu won eight races between Formula 2 and Formula 3. But the competition - and the danger - is unlike anything he's faced before.