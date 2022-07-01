Formula 1 Star Max Verstappen Could Return To Popular Netflix Show

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Second placed Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing stands on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Last year Formula One champion announced that he would no longer take part in Netflix's hit docuseries Drive To Survive. But now it appears the RedBull driver is softening his stance.

In an interview ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix, Verstappen said that he would be willing to participate in the show again in the future if changes were made. Specifically, he wants more of a say in the footage Netflix uses of him.

"I sat together with them and explained what I thought about it and what went wrong in the past," Verstappen said, via Motorsport.com. "It was actually a very good, quick little chat. We'll try to improve from there.

"You have a bit more of a say in how you are going to be portrayed, instead of giving an interview and not being sure what is going to be done with it and the way they put it into the show.

"That's all I'm asking for, that it's more realistic, at least from my side. I cannot control what they do with other drivers. But I want to be in control with what I'm releasing."

Max Verstappen told TheSpun back in the fall that Netflix was continuing to reach out to him and his people to get him back on board. But Verstappen made it clear back then that he prefers to keep things real and doesn't like manufactured drama.

Drive To Survive has become one of Netflix's most popular shows. It's credited with massively expanding the United States' interest in Formula One over the past few years.

But without Verstappen - Formula One's leading driver over the past two seasons - it's nigh impossible for fans to get a full picture.

Formula One itself might pressure Netflix to let Verstappen get his way if it helps their bottom line.

Will Max Verstappen ever return to Drive To Survive?