Four-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada Visiting 1 Program This Weekend

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 03: Team Speed quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) before the Under Armour Next All-America Football Gameon January 03, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's been an interesting few weeks for four-star quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada.

The top quarterback recruit is reportedly leaving the Florida Gators program not long after signing his National Letter of Intent to play there. After a massive NIL deal allegedly collapsed, Rashada decided to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

According to a new report, he's heading to the Pac-12 for a visit. Recruiting insider Chad Simmons reported Rashada is poised to visit Arizona State this weekend.

Rashada, the No. 7 quarterback from the 2023 class, signed with Florida in December. He received over 30 scholarship offers from most of the nation's best programs during his initial recruitment.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Pete Thamel named the Washington Huskies as the favorite to land the talented quarterback. However, Cal and Colorado were also named as possible landing spots.

Where will he play next?