FOX Announces Its Decision On The 2023 USFL Season

Fox has made the decision to bring back the USFL for at least one more season.

Fox CEO Eric Shanks spoke to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and confirmed that the league will return in 2023.

Ourand also reports that there will be no expansion for next season, so the league will stay at eight teams. That said, there could be expansion coming by 2024.

“We’ve always had an expansion plan that could potentially come into play in year three and beyond,” Shanks told Ourand.

There will also be games in more markets for the second season.

"The USFL’s eight teams will play out of between two and four markets next season, meaning each market will house multiple teams. Eventually, the plan is for all the teams to be in their home markets," Ourand writes.

The league's first championship game is expected to take place this weekend and will be shown on NBC.