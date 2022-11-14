FOX Announces Replacements For 'Big Noon Kickoff' Show

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Fox Big Noon Kickoff logo is seen hanging on a banner in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

FOX's college football coverage is going to look a bit different next Saturday.

Jenny Taft won't be the field reporter for the USC-UCLA game at 8 p.m. ET since she'll be in Qatar for the World Cup. Allison Williams will take her spot for the game, which will be called by Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

Rob Stone usually is on the Big Noon Kickoff Show, but he also will be in Qatar. Mike Hill will be his replacement for the show.

Yes, it's a little different, but it looks like it'll only be a one-week thing (unless both Stone and Taft are in Qatar for the entire World Cup).

If it is a one-week thing, they'll both be back for the Nov. 26 game between Ohio State and Michigan.

It's a winner-take-all game, just like it was last year.