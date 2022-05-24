Fox CEO Was Asked About Tom Brady Contract Rumors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is going to make a lot of money once his playing career is over.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported a couple of weeks ago that Brady is set to sign a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox once he hangs his helmet up.

Fox then confirmed that he will be joining the network and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that the number is "directionally right."

That's just a clever way of saying "yes."

Brady is set to be the top color commentator for the network and will be paired with Kevin Burkhardt. Burkhardt took over the top play-by-play duties after Joe Buck left for ESPN along with Troy Aikman.

Brady is currently getting ready for his 23rd NFL season after he announced his return a couple of months ago. He originally retired following the 2021 season, but that only lasted six weeks.

It remains to be seen how many more seasons he plays before starting that new gig with Fox.