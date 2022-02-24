FOX Could Reportedly Pursue Blockbuster Announcer Trade

With Troy Aikman reportedly close to joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasting booth, FOX could also look to poach a former quarterback from another network.

The New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand updated his report Monday night with some names FOX is considering to bolster its team. Among them is Drew Brees, who joined NBC last year.

“[FOX] will consider its No. 2 analyst Greg Olsen, [Sean] McVay, Sean Payton and, in a twist, could try to trade for NBC’s Drew Brees, according to sources,” Marchand wrote.

According to Marchand, Amazon is also considering the former New Orleans Saints legend for its new Thursday Night Football deal starting this year.

Brees isn’t the only name that will raise some eyebrows.

His former Saints coach, Payton, is already drawing network interest a month after retiring. While rumors speculated of a possible move, it’s even less likely the 36-year-old McVay leaves the sideline right after steering the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl title.

FOX would also reportedly have interest in Tom Brady, who hasn’t shown any desire to transition to broadcasting.

It’s unclear how FOX would pry Brees away from NBC. And based on some less-than-stellar reviews of his playoff debut in the booth, it’s also uncertain if he’s ready to fill Aikman’s shoes in such a prominent role.