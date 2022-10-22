FOX Has Unfortunate Jaxon Smith-Njigba Update

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After fighting his way back from a hamstring injury that's kept him out of all but parts of two games, Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn't expected to return in the second half vs. Iowa, according to FOX Sports' Jenny Taft.

Taft caught up with coach Ryan Day at the half and this is what she had share with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt up in the booth:

I asked for an update about receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba - we know that it was a big deal he came back today. I've been told that there is no specific injury to report but it is doubtful we'll see him in the second half.

Obviously, it's very unfortunate that Smith-Njigba likely won't see the field for the rest of the game.

The preseason All-American caught just one ball for seven yards and appeared to pull up limp on a deep pass that sailed out of bounds in the second quarter.