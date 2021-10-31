The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

A view of a New York Jets field goal during a game against the Detroit Lions.DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view during a New York Jets field goal in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon.

With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.

FOX reportedly flexed the Lions vs. Eagles game to the Bears vs. 49ers game in some markets. It’s a decision that has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

NFL fans appear to be kind of split on the decision. While some are appreciative of the decision, others wanted to keep watching the blowout.

If you’re going to switch the game, you should probably make it available on the streaming apps like Sunday Ticket, though that’s likely out of FOX’s control.

Most fans appear to be appreciative of the move, though. Many were already upset at the fact that the Lions vs. Eagles game was the lead broadcast in many markets.

The Eagles are currently leading the Lions, 41-6, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The game is apparently airing in only some FOX markets.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.