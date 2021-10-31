NFL Fans React To FOX’s Surprising Decision On Sunday

It’s not often that you see a network turn away from an NFL game in the third quarter, but that’s what happened in some markets on Sunday afternoon.

With the Philadelphia Eagles leading the Detroit Lions, 38-0, midway through the second half, FOX went to a different game in some markets.

FOX reportedly flexed the Lions vs. Eagles game to the Bears vs. 49ers game in some markets. It’s a decision that has sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

No matter what you think of the Bears, Bears fans, it could be worse. FOX apparently just flexed at least some of the Lions-Eagles viewers to Bears-Niners. In the 3rd quarter. — Rick Gregg (@rickgregg) October 31, 2021

NFL fans appear to be kind of split on the decision. While some are appreciative of the decision, others wanted to keep watching the blowout.

Fox cutting off the Eagles Vs Lions game like… pic.twitter.com/YPqgQrqC5C — The Barn Talk. (@thebarntalk) October 31, 2021

FOX just pulled the #Eagles–#Lions broadcast in the 3rd quarter in my area… — The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) October 31, 2021

AND it's still blacked out on @NFL Sunday Ticket — The Birds Blitz (@TheBirdsBlitz) October 31, 2021

If you’re going to switch the game, you should probably make it available on the streaming apps like Sunday Ticket, though that’s likely out of FOX’s control.

Wow. Another reason to hate Fox.

Switched from the @Eagles @Lions game to another game featuring sub-par teams. Wtf — Tracey (@traceysparkles) October 31, 2021

Most fans appear to be appreciative of the move, though. Many were already upset at the fact that the Lions vs. Eagles game was the lead broadcast in many markets.

True story, the Eagles and Lions are the national game on Fox here in OKC. The Eagles and the Lions, in case you missed it. — Craig Milkowski (@TimeformUSfigs) October 31, 2021

The Eagles are currently leading the Lions, 41-6, midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The game is apparently airing in only some FOX markets.