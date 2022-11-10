FOX Names NFL's Midseason Defensive Player Of The Year

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Fox Sports has named its pick for NFL Defensive Player of the Year midway through the 2022 season.

Based on voting from NFL on FOX fans, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been handed the midseason award.

Parsons, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, is in the midst of yet another outstanding season in Year 2. The 23-year-old pass rusher ranks fifth in the NFL with 8.0 sacks, and has notched 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and two passes defended.

Parsons currently holds the best odds to claim the real award at the end of the 2022 season, followed by Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and current NFL sack leader Matthew Judon.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt has been injured since Week 1.

Parsons and the Cowboys will look to continue their solid season with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.