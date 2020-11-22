FOX Releases Statement On Sunday NFL Kickoff Decision

Earlier on Saturday, news broke that FOX’s NFL kickoff shows would be held remotely this week.

The network has since released a statement on the decision. FOX has outlined the plan for Sunday’s shows and the reasoning behind the decision.

Here’s what FOX said on Saturday night:

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts. Filling in as host for both shows will be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of FOX NFL SUNDAY cast will appear via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon.”

This isn’t the first time a FOX pregame show has made a move like this. Earlier this season, FOX was forced to do the same with Big Noon Kickoff.

Thankfully for FOX, the network has a deep roster of football analysts. It will be interesting to see Woodson and Bush, who are normally college football guys, analyzing the NFL game on Sunday. Of course, both men played in the NFL, so it shouldn’t be a problem.

FOX’s NFL coverage begins at 11 a.m. E.T. on Sunday.