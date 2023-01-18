FOX Reportedly Makes Decision On Tom Brady, Super Bowl

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Dallas Cowboys by a final score of 31-14.

With the loss, Tom Brady will enter the offseason a little earlier than he was hoping for. After getting eliminated from the playoffs, fans wondered if Brady might become part of the Super Bowl broadcast.

Brady has a contract in place with FOX to be the lead analyst whenever he retires and FOX owns the Super Bowl this year. However, according to a report from media insider Richard Deitsch, Brady won't be part of the broadcast team.

"Multiple industry sources say Fox Sports has no plans to use Brady in the booth for the Super Bowl. You never know with the pregame given how long that show goes. But Burkhardt/Olsen is the plan. Fox Sports declined comment on it," Deitsch said.

It seems like Brady will be watching the Super Bowl from the comfort of his own home like millions of other football fans.

Unless of course he wants to pay up for Super Bowl tickets.