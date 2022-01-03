FOX Sideline Reporter Shares Her Feelings On Antonio Brown

One sideline reporter is “praying for Antonio Brown” after his sideline meltdown during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. FOX Sports NFL’s Jennifer Hale posted an empathetic tweet about the now-former Bucs receiver.

“Praying for Antonio Brown,” Hale said. Explaining she had a “long chat [with] him pregame. He was all smiles, saying his ankle wasn’t 100%, but he was playing for his team, preparing for postseason w/ his brothers.”

Praying for Antonio Brown: long chat w/ him pregame. He was all smiles, saying his ankle wasn’t 100%, but he was playing for his team, preparing for postseason w/ his brothers. What happened between that & the 2nd half meltdown? Praying for peace & guidance for him. @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/VplQs9LoaO — Jennifer Hale (@JenHale504) January 2, 2022

“What happened between that & the 2nd half meltdown?” Hale questioned. Concluding, “Praying for peace & guidance for him.”

Hale wasn’t the only one concerned with AB‘s well-being. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady also had a message of love for the beleaguered wideout.

“I think everybody should do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady said. “We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won’t be with our team.”

Tom Brady suggested Antonio Brown needs help. @ConorOrr wonders what the Bucs’ (and the NFL’s) responsibility is now https://t.co/28x8KwhITV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 3, 2022

“We have a lot of friendships that will last,” Brady explained. “I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates, and they go beyond the field.”

“I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening.”