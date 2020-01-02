The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Announces She’s Engaged

Charissa Thompson walks the red carpet before an awards show.LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: TV personality Charissa Thompson attends the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

New Year’s was extra special for Charissa Thompson this year. The FOX Sports host announced that she’s engaged to be married.

Thompson, who hosts FOX NFL Kickoff, is engaged to sports agent Kyle Thousand.

The couple got engaged at the Princeville Resort in Kauai, Hawaii.

Both Thompson and Thousand shared photos on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

YES!

A post shared by Charissa Thompson (@charissajthompson) on

Thompson joined ESPN in 2011 and served as a co-host of Numbers Never LieSportsNation and First Take. She left the Worldwide Leader for Extra in 2014 and joined FOX Sports a couple of years later.

Thousand, a former baseball player, is now the head of the baseball division at Roc Nation Sports.

Congrats to the happy couple!


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.