Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Announces She’s Engaged

New Year’s was extra special for Charissa Thompson this year. The FOX Sports host announced that she’s engaged to be married.

Thompson, who hosts FOX NFL Kickoff, is engaged to sports agent Kyle Thousand.

The couple got engaged at the Princeville Resort in Kauai, Hawaii.

Both Thompson and Thousand shared photos on Instagram.

Thompson joined ESPN in 2011 and served as a co-host of Numbers Never Lie, SportsNation and First Take. She left the Worldwide Leader for Extra in 2014 and joined FOX Sports a couple of years later.

Thousand, a former baseball player, is now the head of the baseball division at Roc Nation Sports.

Congrats to the happy couple!