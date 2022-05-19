FOX Sports Decides On Troy Aikman Replacement: Fans React

After decades of working at Fox, Troy Aikman is set to continue his NFL broadcasting career at ESPN. That leaves Fox with a void to fill while they wait for Tom Brady to replace him.

But today Fox made the decision as to who will hold that place for Brady. It's going to be former Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

Earlier today, the New York Post reported that Olsen will team up with No. 1 play-by-play commentator Kevin Burkhardt to call Super Bowl XLVII. Olsen was the presumed favorite for the job ever since Aikman departed.

Fans are offering props to Olsen, who immediately became a favorite in his first year with Fox last season. Just about everyone is congratulating him on his new role:

Olsen played 14 NFL seasons as a tight end for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks. He made three Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams and enjoyed three 1,000-yard seasons.

But during some of his more injury-filled seasons, he tried his hand at broadcasting and quickly proved to have a knack for it. He went full-time in the job after retiring in 2021 and would have been Fox's No. 2 commentator this year had Aikman not departed.

Now Olsen is set to be the No. 1 commentator at Fox just two years into his career. Not bad.

