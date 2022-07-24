FOX Sports Has Reportedly Made A Major Hire For College Football

SYRACUSE, NY - JANUARY 12: ESPN play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti prior to the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome on January 12, 2019 in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images) Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Fox has taken away one of ESPN's best college football announcers.

Per Brett McMurphy of Action Network, Jason Benetti is leaving ESPN to join Fox Sports' No. 2 college football broadcast team.

Benetti is set to be partnered with Brock Huard.

Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported on Friday that the two sides were engaged in negotiations.

Even though Benetti is set to take on this big task, he's still going to call White Sox games on NBC Sports Chicago, per Agrest.

Benetti has also called the Winter Olympics for NBC and college basketball games for ESPN throughout his career.

Benetti and Huard will call the second-biggest game on the network each Saturday. The biggest game will be reserved for Fox's top broadcasting duo, which consists of Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

This is a massive pickup for Fox as the network wants to continue building its brand in the college football broadcasting market.