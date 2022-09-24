Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff' Reportedly Had Urban Meyer Rule For Fans In Ann Arbor Today

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff braced for impact at today's featured show in Ann Arbor.

Given Urban Meyer's recent controversial past and the Wolverines' intense rivalry with his former Ohio State Buckeyes, the weekly TV program reportedly banned fans from any Urban Meyer-related signs.

Michigan insider Alejandro Zúñiga reported this news with a photo behind the Big Noon Kickoff desk.

Meyer rejoined the Big Noon crew after a year-long hiatus this season. This past season, he was fired from his first NFL job after leading to the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 2-11 record packed with off-field scandals.

Meyer actually got some love during last week's Big Noon Kickoff show in Lincoln. The packed crowd of Nebraska fans chanted "We Want Urban" as the Cornhuskers are on the hunt for their next head coach.

It was fair to assume that Meyer wouldn't receive quite the same warm welcome in Ann Arbor.

No. 4 Michigan will look to keep its unbeaten record alive with a win over Maryland this afternoon.