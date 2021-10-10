FOX’s College Football Top 25 Poll Is Getting Crushed

Everyone’s updating their college football top 25 polls following the sixth week of the 2021 regular season. Week 6 of the 2021 regular season was a wild one, with Oklahoma topping Texas in an all-time classic, Michigan coming from behind against Nebraska late and Texas A&M upsetting No. 1 Alabama.

While the new Coaches’ Poll top 25 and AP Poll top 25 came out earlier today, FOX analyst RJ Young has also updated his top 25.

Fans don’t appear to be in much agreement with Young’s top 25.

FOX’s latest college football top 25 poll is getting crushed on social media.

There is some serious movement in the latest Top 25 from @RJ_Young 👀📈 Do you agree with his rankings? pic.twitter.com/EEOPXW2TxK — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2021

Oklahoma State all the way up at No. 3 has many fans upset. However, Young attempted to defend his position.

“The Pokes have beaten two Top-25 teams in five games, twice as many top-25 wins as the remaining unbeatens below them. Don’t like their ranking here? Find a team that can beat them. Ohio State ain’t beat nobody and lost to Oregon,” he tweeted.

Oklahoma State did make a big jump following one week.

RJ Young is objectively bad at his job. OSU jumps 8 spots from 11 to 3 on a BYE WEEK? Lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/pmToePIIuc — Pants (@NanasGrandson) October 10, 2021

Other fans, meanwhile, seem to appreciate the uniqueness of the poll.

“RJ, I love the rankings. Winning games has to matter! The way most people rank teams these days they talk about “good” losses, which is a joke,” one fan tweeted.

“How dare you have an opinion, RJ! People need to relax. You mentioned that winning matters in your polls, so you been consistent in your rankings all year. It’s no different than talking college football with buddies. Keep up the great content, brother. Much love and respect,” another fan tweeted.

The truth is: this poll doesn’t matter. None of them do, outside of the College Football Playoff rankings, which don’t come out for another couple of weeks.

Until then, let the outrage continue.