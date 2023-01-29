FOX's Jay Glazer Has Concerning New Report On Travis Kelce

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs could have a major problem on their hands today.

According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target Travis Kelce is truly a game-time decision for Sunday's AFC Championship after hurting his back in practice earlier this week.

There is [a big] question mark with the Chiefs right now, that's their tight end Travis Kelce. The very last play of practice on Friday he went up for a pass, his back locked up. They had to give him anti-inflammatories Friday, Saturday and this morning. They still don't know if he can go ... they're naming him a game-time decision. ... They said before we make a decision we really need to see him run. ... They're holding their breathe on Travis Kelce, a guy who really never misses any action.

Earlier today, reports from ESPN and NFL Network indicated Kelce would play. Are the Chiefs just using some gamesmanship here? Or is his status really in doubt?

Kelce hasn't missed a game in nine years. It's hard to imagine he's not going to do everything he can to make sure he's on the field for his team with a Super Bowl berth on the line.

Here's to hoping he's able to give it a go.