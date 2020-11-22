FOX’s Sunday NFL Kickoff Will Look Very Different Today

FOX’s Sunday NFL Kickoff is set to air in a couple of hours. This week’s show will look much different than the one you’re used to, though.

The network announced on Saturday a change in the lineup for this week’s NFL pregame shows. Due to California’s new state policies, most of the show will be done virtually.

Here’s what FOX said on Saturday night:

“In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts. Filling in as host for both shows will be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of FOX NFL SUNDAY cast will appear via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon,” the network said.

FOX Sports statement on FOX NFL KICKOFF and FOX NFL SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/BEd838mEkF — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) November 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time a FOX football pregame show has had to make a move like this. Earlier this season, FOX was forced to do the same with Big Noon Kickoff after a reported positive test. Urban Meyer later revealed that he tested positive.

FOX’s NFL pregame shows are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. E.T.