Fran McCaffery Announces Update On His Son, Patrick

It's been several weeks since Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery took his mental health pause from playing for Hawkeyes. Ahead of tonight's game against Michigan State, his father had an update on his status.

Speaking to the media, Fran McCaffery said that Patrick has been practicing and is doing better. He believes that Patrick will return "at some point" and is maintaining his conditioning to play at a high level.

“He’s still practicing, doing better..." McCaffery said, via Saturday Tradition. "He’s doing everything that everybody else is doing right now. He’s running, he’s lifting, shooting, practicing. I think his conditioning should be okay - whenever he decides to play.”

Prior to taking a break from the team, Patrick McCaffery was enjoying his best year so far. He was averaging career highs in nearly all per game averages with 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are currently in the middle of the pack among Big Ten teams at 12-7 with a 4-4 record in the conference. They've won four of their last five games and are 9-2 at home this season.

Just about everyone in Iowa City would like to have Patrick McCaffery be a bigger part of the team's success this year, but his personal health and well-being is the priority by far.

Will we see McCaffery back on the court before the end of the regular season?