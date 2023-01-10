Fran McCaffery Reacts To Outpouring Support For His Son

Iowa basketball star Patrick McCaffery announced his decision to take an indefinite leave of absence from the team last week.

McCaffery, the son of head coach Fran McCaffery, sited struggles with anxiety when announcing his decision.

On Tuesday, the elder McCaffery addressed the overwhelming outpouring of support for his son.

“The outpouring of support in terms of phone calls, emails, text messages to myself, to Margaret, to both Connor and Patrick,” Fran said on the Big Ten Network. “We’re beyond overwhelmed but so appreciative at the outpouring of support.”

“It was hard for him, because he told the team first before he told anyone else, and I think you heard Filip Rebraca say ‘I didn’t even know,'” he added. “That’s the problem with this a lot of times, people just keep everything inside, that’s why I think it was important for him to be totally transparent.”

Patrick, a junior forward, averaged 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds through the first 14 games of the season. While he's not playing in games right now, he is present for the team's practices.

He will return to in-game action when he's ready.