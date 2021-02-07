Fran McCaffery Upset With Postgame Question After Iowa’s Loss

After an incredible start to the season, Iowa has gone cold in recent weeks.

On Sunday afternoon, the No. 8 Hawkeyes lost their fourth game in the last five matchups — falling to unranked Indiana with a score of 67-65.

Clearly, the midseason frustrations are hitting now more than ever. After the game, head coach Fran McCaffery erupted at a reporter for a seemingly benign question.

Iowa’s unquestioned on-court leader Luka Garza got into some foul trouble early, collecting two midway through the first half. As a senior, you would think a coach could trust his veteran to go back out there and play smart.

Garza sat the remaining 12:30 of the first half.

When asked why he didn’t put his star back in, McCaffery had a crass response.

“You guys are unbelievable, you want me to play the bench,” McCaffery said. “I play the bench because guys are in foul trouble, then you want me to take them out. How are they going to get better/improve?

“That’s a ridiculous question Mark Emmert. You should know better.”

#Hawkeyes head coach Fran McCaffery when asked if he considered putting Luka Garza in the first half with two fouls. Garza sat the final 12:30. pic.twitter.com/2Dyeix0f2a — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) February 7, 2021

Usually averaging more than 30 minutes per game, Garza saw a limited 27 minutes in today’s loss. The 6-foot-11, 265 lbs center leads the NCAA in scoring with 25.9 points per game — today he finished with 18.

With such limited minutes and production in a two-point loss, the question posed towards McCaffery was more than reasonable.

Now with a 13-6 record, the Hawkeyes should drop well out of the top 10 in next week’s rankings.