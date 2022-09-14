Fran McCaffrey Issues Statement On Viral Video Allegedly Targeting Brian Ferentz

SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 22: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyArena on March 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Some college football fans got creative with their trolling of Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey recently responded to a Cameo request from what appears to be some jokesters taking a shot at the Iowa OC. Cameo is a video service where fans can pay to have celebrities give personalized messages.

In the video addressed to "Brian," McCaffrey referenced a possible move back to New England. Ferentz, the son of current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, served on the Patriots coaching staff from 2008-11.

McCaffrey has since issued a statement denying any ill intent with this video:

“I agreed to do Cameo on a regular basis to raise money for Coaches vs. Cancer. I would never do anything to disparage any Hawkeye program and fully support Kirk, Brian and our football team.”

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops also got duped by these creative fans.

Ferentz and the Iowa offense are off to a disastrous start in 2022. After narrowly beating South Dakota State 7-3 without a touchdown in Week 1, the Hawkeyes fell to Iowa State 10-7 this past weekend.

The Iowa offense has collected just 316 yards of total offense and one touchdown through two games.

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes will look to pick things up in a Week 3 matchup against Nevada on Saturday.