Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed

The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week.

The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic passing on Wednesday. He appeared on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward to talk about the upcoming 50-year anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

Harris signed off with one parting message for Heyward and the viewers. "50 years. C'mon, that's a long time, but I'm still around to enjoy it, so that's good," he said.

Per TMZ, the interview was recorded at around 2:30 p.m. ET. Tragically, Harris passed away hours later.

Franco Harris' game-winning "Immaculate Reception" as a rookie in 1972 helped kickstart the Pittsburgh Steelers' Steel Curtain dynasty of the 1970s. It still ranks among the greatest plays in NFL history.

Harris' No. 32 jersey is slated to be retired in a ceremony by the Steelers this Saturday - making him just the third player in the franchise's history to have his number retired.

Everyone from former players to former Presidents have come out to offer their condolences and show support to Harris' loved ones.