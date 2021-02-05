Frank Gore Addresses Possible Return To San Francisco 49ers

After 16 years in the NFL, Frank Gore may have played his final game in 2020.

Then again, maybe he hasn’t.

On Friday morning, Gore joined 95.7 The Game to discuss his future plans. The veteran running back is still weighing his options.

“I don’t know yet,” Gore said. “I’m still going to take my time, make a decision. We’ll see. I know I still can play the game. I know my team I was on last year, it was rough, but I thought when I got opportunities, I showed that I still can play. I’m still having fun out there.”

While he’s ultimately unsure about his retirement decision, Gore says an invitation from one team would make his choice very simple. It’s clear he’d like to finish his career where it started: with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I would come back in a heartbeat … fast,” Gore said. “Man, I would love it, to wear that No. 21 jersey one more time. If that was to happen, that would definitely be my last year, if I could come back and sign with the 49ers.”

Frank Gore in an interview with @957thegame: “Man, I’d love to wear that No. 21 jersey one more time. If that was to happen, that would definitely be my last year, if I could come back and sign with the 49ers.” Likely or not, a return to the 49ers would be an incredible story. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2021

After he was selected 65th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft, Gore spent ten full seasons in San Francisco. Through his 49ers tenure, the former University of Miami RB amassed 11,073 yards, 64 touchdowns and five Pro Bowl selections.

Since then, Gore has bounced around the league as a journeyman, spending three years with the Colts and three one-year stints with Buffalo, Miami and New York.

In 2020, Gore rushed for 653 yards and two touchdowns with a struggling Jets team. Now, with his contract up, he enters the 2021 offseason as a free agent.

Throughout the interview with 95.7, Gore expressed his respect for 49ers CEO Jed York and head coach Kyle Shanahan. If he hadn’t already made his desires known, he certainly did later on in the show:

“You’ve got to tell Jed (York) and Kyle (Shanahan) to bring me back.”

Whether it happens or not, finishing his career in San Francisco would be the perfect ending to Gore’s likely Hall of Fame career.